Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,350 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,119. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,873.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

