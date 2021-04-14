Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

