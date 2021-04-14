Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.35. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$33.65.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDI. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.70.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.