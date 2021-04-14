Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 58.3% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.38 or 0.00040783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $359.91 million and $3.74 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,230.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.42 or 0.03773761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00427054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $801.22 or 0.01287514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00531019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.00503348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00360513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003472 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,181,146 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

