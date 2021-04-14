Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HE opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.