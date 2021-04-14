Haynes International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,431 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,434% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit