Haynes International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,431 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,434% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

