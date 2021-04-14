HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

