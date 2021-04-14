HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

IPAY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,315. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

