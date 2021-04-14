HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 250,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,042. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.