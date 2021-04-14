HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,441 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.64. 121,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

