HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 807 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

HYLS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

