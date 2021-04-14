HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 478.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

