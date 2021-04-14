Head to Head Survey: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) versus China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BIO-key International alerts:

This table compares BIO-key International and China Crescent Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.27 million 11.68 -$14.59 million N/A N/A China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Crescent Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIO-key International and China Crescent Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIO-key International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Given BIO-key International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -770.75% -379.14% -201.75% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BIO-key International beats China Crescent Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. It offers ID Director, a solution for integration with CA Technologies / Broadcom's Single Sign-on solution, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, as well as ISAM and other solutions. The company also provides Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. In addition, it offers WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in unsecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. Additionally, the company develops and distributes hardware components; and sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, value added resellers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.