HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $35.92. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHR. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

