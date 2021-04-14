Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.38. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

