Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.19 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $201.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,828,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

