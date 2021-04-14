Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

