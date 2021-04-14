HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $568.12 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $568.12 million and approximately $107,678.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003739 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00032033 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005587 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00016809 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

