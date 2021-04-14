Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HBPCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. Helix BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

