Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 12,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,300,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.