HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €81.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.63 ($93.68).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €71.26 ($83.84) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.69 and its 200 day moving average is €58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.