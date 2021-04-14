HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €81.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.63 ($93.68).

ETR HFG opened at €71.26 ($83.84) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.69 and its 200 day moving average is €58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit