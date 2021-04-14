Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €98.72 ($116.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.