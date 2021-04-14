Hexavest Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

