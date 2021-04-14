Highland Private Wealth Management Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 56,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 882,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 405,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

