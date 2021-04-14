HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 347,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $490,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

