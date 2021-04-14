HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.61.

Shares of PPG opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

