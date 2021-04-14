Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 7.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,416 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.