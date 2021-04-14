Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 353,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

