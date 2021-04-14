Holo Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $570.92 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00059968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00091040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00633606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.