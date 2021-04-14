Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 764.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 21,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,739. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

