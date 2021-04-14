Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th

Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Horizon Acquisition Corp II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:HZONU opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39.

Get Horizon Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Horizon Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Horizon Acquisition II Corp.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.