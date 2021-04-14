Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 6,539,402 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £132.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 20.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.38.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

