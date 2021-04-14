Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 210.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,342 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

