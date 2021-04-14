HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$78,750.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,234,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,296,330.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$155,000.00.

CVE HPQ opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$252.71 million and a PE ratio of -480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.