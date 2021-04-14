Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Asana by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Asana by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

