Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $321,000 Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

