Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,306,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

