Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Celsius by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Celsius’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

