Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,870 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $690.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

