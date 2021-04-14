Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 12,778 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TVTX opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders sold a total of 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

