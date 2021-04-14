Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,272 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.