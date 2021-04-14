Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,650,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

