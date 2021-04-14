HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 425.77 ($5.56).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 426.90 ($5.58) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a market capitalization of £87.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.95.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.