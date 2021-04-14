Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.60 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.