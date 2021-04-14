Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,853 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

