Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.