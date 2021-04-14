Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €35.71 ($42.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.22 and its 200 day moving average is €27.47.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

