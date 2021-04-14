Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €35.71 ($42.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.22 and its 200 day moving average is €27.47.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

