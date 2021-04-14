Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

