Huntington National Bank Sells 4,023 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

UL stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

