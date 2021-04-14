iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1,265.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

ICLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

